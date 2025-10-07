DfT funding to take London Luton Airport education and skills programme to new heights

London Luton Airport's (LLA) commitment to local skills development and education initiatives has been boosted with a significant grant from the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will bolster LLA’s evolving ‘Classroom to Careers’ education programme that encompasses environmental education, essential skills development workshops*, apprenticeships, university partnerships and work experience placements.

The £90,000 grant was awarded to LLA via the Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund, a joint initiative between the DfT and CAA. The fund supports community outreach projects that seek to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals and create opportunities for groups currently underrepresented in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer of London Luton Airport, commented: “The Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund plays an important part in breaking down barriers and supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds looking to pursue a career in aviation. This funding from the DfT and CAA will shape the next exciting phase of London Luton Airport’s educational outreach activity and will significantly bolster the existing work we’re doing to inspire the next generation of aviation talent, particularly for those currently underrepresented in our industry.”

London Luton Airport's (LLA) commitment to local skills development and education initiatives has been boosted with a significant grant from the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Sophie Jones, Head of Customer Experience and STEM Sponsor at the Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We are proud to support London Luton Airport’s outreach programme through the Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund. This initiative offers young people meaningful opportunities to explore the aviation and aerospace sector, with a particular focus on decarbonisation and the future use of hydrogen, both critical areas that will shape the industry's evolution and help address an emerging skills gap.”

The Reach for the Sky Challenge Fund supports outreach programmes that inspire the next generation from all backgrounds to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace, helping to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of innovation and sustainable development.”

Harnessing its long-standing partnership with Cranfield University**, LLA will also work alongside Cranfield’s National Flying Laboratory Centre (NFLC) to provide unique and exciting learning opportunities which will be facilitated by the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LLA launched its Classroom to Careers programme in 2024, with an aim of reaching 2,000 individuals over the next three years. The programme offers a range of practical skills development and education initiatives for local pupils and aligns with Luton Council’s Luton 2040 vision of a healthy, fair, and sustainable town where everyone can thrive. ***

Key LLA initiatives include:

Environmental education programme, delivered in partnership with the local charity, Forest of Marston Vale. The programme, which is relaunching in October to local and beneficiary schools of the Greener Future Fund**** (GFF), provides local primary school age children with opportunities to gain from first-hand opportunities to learn about the environment and biodiversity

Essential Skills Workshops designed to equip young people in local communities with a fresh insight into skills development and career opportunities at the airport. The workshops have been delivered to over 100 pupils across seven local secondary schools this year to date

Earlier this year, LLA also signed the Vision for Literacy Business Pledge, pioneered by one of its two charity partners, the National Literacy Trust. The pledge provides a framework for how organisations can play a leading role in improving literacy levels across the UK, placing literacy at the heart of the responsible business agenda and empowering children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with the literacy skills needed to thrive.

Further information about LLA’s Classroom to Careers programme can be found in its 2024 Sustainability Report.

* Delivered in partnership with not-for-profit organisation Skills Builder, a global not-for-profit social enterprise that works with employers and educators to ensure that one day, everyone builds the essential skills to succeed. You can find out more about the initiative here: Essential Skills in Aviation Workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

** Luton Council’s Luton 2040 vision was developed in response to Luton’s independent Inclusive Growth Commission, which released its final report in 2019. This report outlined the 12 ambitions for the town based on the unique opportunities and most pressing challenges. In particular, the report identified overcoming poverty and inequality as a central mission that could enable everyone in Luton to thrive sector and key sectors within our economy such as manufacturing, digital and green industries.

*** In 2024, LLA and Cranfield University strengthened their long-standing association with a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership provides a framework for environmental, operational and educational collaboration, joint project activities and combined research opportunities.

**** LLA’s Greener Future Fund provides direct financial support to support local environmental and biodiversity projects, partially funded through the Community Trust Fund grant funding process which is managed by partners at the Bedfordshire Luton Community Foundation (BLCF).