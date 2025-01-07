Dunstable academy 'delighted' with Church of England report into school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Dunstable is celebrating its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report after a long battle with Ofsted over its standards.

All Saints Academy, in Houghton Road, was visited by inspector, Andrew Wilcock, in December. The school, which has 560 pupils, had been given Ofsted’s lowest rating after visits to the school in November 2022 and January 2023.

The academy had taken a legal challenge to the High Court to stop the report's publication, which deemed the attitudes, behaviour and personal development of pupils at the school to be ‘inadequate’.

But in December, the school said it was pleased with the results of its most recent Ofsted visit.

Pupils with the report. Picture: Denise Greenhood

Ofsted and SIAMS inspections and schedules are independent, with SIAMS focussing on how the school’s Christian vision affects pupils and staff.

The report read: “Leaders’ commitment to fostering dignity ensures that students are supported in developing a strong sense of self-worth. This is particularly important for, and valued by, those deemed vulnerable.”

The school’s leaders were praised for working “ tirelessly to ensure that the school vision is made real through their strategic and day-to-day decisions”. The inspector added: “As a result, both adults and students flourish.”

Using collective worship means that pupils “develop as reflective and well-considered young people”.

While there were many positives, the report did mention some areas for improvement, which included monitoring the impact of the chaplaincy and, reviewing the place of religious education in the curriculum.

The Chair of Governors, David Fraser, said: “This is further affirmation of the Academy’s passion for social justice, where students and adults

thrive because of our exceptionally inclusive culture where students flourish into responsible, socially aware citizens.”

The curriculum was described as “ambitious and exciting” and raised the aspirations of students.

The report said: “For example, the vast majority follow modern languages to GCSE. Leaders insist on this to broaden students’ horizons and give them a skill that will enrich their current and future lives.

"There is a strong commitment to extra-curricular activities and visits that enrich students’ experience of school. In addition to sports clubs, the school offers activities as varied as jewellery making, board games and baking.”