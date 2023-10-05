News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable academy fundraises for ‘inspirational workshop’ with professional boxer

“If you are a local business or a friend of the school and would like to contribute to help us get to our target then please do make a donation.”
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Boxer Hannah Beharry. Picture: Sports For ChampionsBoxer Hannah Beharry. Picture: Sports For Champions
An academy in Dunstable has begun fundraising as they host a workshop with a former professional boxer.

Totternhoe CE Academy will have European and world championship boxer Hannah Beharry hold a workshop for students and have appealed for help to cover training, medical and competition costs.

The academy, in partnership with Sports For Champions UK (CIC) are running the fundraiser to help support the mental and physical health of the pupils after the national pandemic lockdowns. Pupils will join a sponsored fitness circuit led by a Hannah, who will “educate, enable, and empower the participants”.

On the Crowdfunder page, Sports For Champions said: “We're asking all parents to help make it a memorable event for the pupils with the help of Hannah Beharry and to raise funds for key resources for Totternhoe CE Academy.

