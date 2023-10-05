Boxer Hannah Beharry. Picture: Sports For Champions

An academy in Dunstable has begun fundraising as they host a workshop with a former professional boxer.

Totternhoe CE Academy will have European and world championship boxer Hannah Beharry hold a workshop for students and have appealed for help to cover training, medical and competition costs.

The academy, in partnership with Sports For Champions UK (CIC) are running the fundraiser to help support the mental and physical health of the pupils after the national pandemic lockdowns. Pupils will join a sponsored fitness circuit led by a Hannah, who will “educate, enable, and empower the participants”.