An academy in Dunstable has completed a school-wide refurbishment.

Queensbury Academy in Dunstable began the transformation during the last academic year - and the revamp is now finished.

The list of refurbished areas includes classrooms, which have been fitted with new furnishings, boards, and cupboards. Science labs in the east building have been updated, and the toilets now include a new disabled toilet area. The reception has new carpets and doors, and the west hall and stage now have new curtains and doors.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “Being new to Queensbury, it’s been great to start my time as Headteacher with the school receiving a makeover and I’m grateful to everyone who worked on the refurbishment as the school looks amazing. It’s brilliant for the school environment to reflect the top-quality education being delivered here.

"The architect was really keen to re-purpose our old furniture where possible. So whilst tables and chairs are new, the cupboards have been 'up-cycled' to ensure that they are modern and fit for purpose but without a huge cost and wastage of supplies. We have also launched our recycling hub, so that big items of furniture can be stored rather than thrown away and again up-cycled and re-purposed elsewhere.”