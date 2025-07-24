Dunstable Icknield Lower School receives prestigious Platinum Play award: A celebration of transformation

Choir singing school values

Dunstable Icknield Lower School is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious OPAL Platinum Play Award, a recognition of its outstanding commitment to enhancing children's outdoor play experiences through the OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) programme.

This significant accolade reflects the school's dedication to transforming playtime into an enriching and engaging form of learning.

In an era where educational environments are continually evolving, Dunstable Icknield Lower School has set a notable example by prioritising the importance of play in children's development. The OPAL programme is designed to provide students with diverse and stimulating outdoor experiences that foster creativity, social skills, and overall well-being.

The school recently held a special awards ceremony to celebrate this achievement, attended by enthusiastic students, dedicated staff, and esteemed guests. The atmosphere was filled with joy and pride as the entire school community came together to commemorate the hard work and commitment that led to receiving the Platinum Play Award.

"The OPAL programme has transformed the way students engage with their environment and each other during playtime," said Louise Taffe, OPAL Mentor for Dunstable Icknield Lower School. "We believe that outdoor play is crucial for children's development, and this award is a testament to the school's efforts in making play an integral part of educational philosophy."

Receiving the Platinum Play Award not only highlights the success of the OPAL initiative but also marks a milestone in Dunstable Icknield Lower School's journey towards fostering a vibrant and holistic learning environment. The school is committed to continuing its efforts in providing children with rich and meaningful opportunities for play, thereby enhancing their overall educational experience.

For more information about Dunstable Icknield Lower School and the OPAL programme, please visit outdoorplayandlearning.org.uk or contact Louise at [email protected].