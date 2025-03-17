Dunstable primary school rated Good in all areas by Ofsted
The report, which followed a two-day inspection in February, highlighted how the core values of ambition, community, respect and responsibility were threaded through all aspects of life at the Dunstable academy, which is part of the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST).
Inspectors noted the aspirational culture for pupils’ academic and wider development, the ambitious curriculum and the introduction of a new approach to manage pupil behaviour, underpinned by the Gorham Way school’s values.
Executive Principal Tom Clarke said: “The staff and I are really pleased with the outcome of the report. The three inspectors who visited went into great depth and detail into every aspect of our school and I believe that, by the end of the two days, they had a very good understanding of the journey we have been on.
“We worked extremely hard to show that the children have a fantastic provision at St Christophers, and this opportunity to review our school confirmed my belief that the children are very lucky to have the passionate teachers, support staff and leaders who work for them.
“I am very proud of our children, who were absolutely brilliant and spoke with maturity and knowledge about what life is like at St Christophers, and I’m also very grateful to parents and carers in our community for continually providing support to the school.”
BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “St Christophers is a school that lives its values of ambition, community, respect and responsibility.
“It is extremely pleasing that Ofsted has celebrated this in a report which praises all aspects of provision as Good.
“The whole St Christophers community has worked very hard to secure continuous improvement, within an environment which nurtures all to be the very best they can be. I am exceptionally proud of St Christophers.”
Interim Chair of Governors Craig Smith said: “Governors at the school are delighted Ofsted has recognised the hard work of all the staff in ensuring St Christophers continues to improve and meet the needs of the local community.
“We are very proud of the school and of this inspection report.”