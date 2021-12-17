Dunstable school's science teaching is top quality

The Vale Academy on Wilbury Drive in Dunstable has been recognised for its commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

The Primary School Quality Mark (PSQM) is a programme which enables schools to work together to share good practice and ensure an excellent quality of science teaching.

The Head of School, Tanya Knight, said: “I’m so proud of the staff and children, who continue to embrace the principles of high quality science and support the development of this subject in our academy. The PSQM is a very welcome recognition for the hard work they do in such an important subject.”

Vale Academy

The PSQM is run by the University of Hertfordshire and the Primary Science Teaching Trust. PSQM National Director Jane Turner said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The Coronavirus Pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives.