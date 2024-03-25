Dunstable Sea Cadets celebrate achievements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cadets of TS Lionel Preston started the evening with the colour’s ceremony, before moving to the awards.Awards for activities from boating, including sailing and rowing, to those for drill or best dressed cadets. The senior cadets presented awards for the Runner-up and Instructor of the Year.

Junior of the Year (aged 10-12 years) - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.Presented By: Lord-LieutenantWinner: Junior Cadet First Class Kayla

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Cadet of the Year (aged 12-14 years) - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.Presented By: Lord-LieutenantWinner: Cadet Rory

Susan Lousada, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire with award recipiants

Runner-Up Cadet of the Year - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.Presented By: Lord-LieutenantWinner: Cadet First Class Jacob

Cadet of the Year - based on attendance at Parade nights, community events and boating hours.Presented By: Lord-LieutenantWinner: Cadet First Class Keira

Instructor of the Year - voted for by the cadets themselves.Presented By: Able Cadet Freddie, Able Cadet JacobWinner: SLt (SCC) Kayte Hollis RNR

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Chatterley Trophy - Cadet's Cadet of the Year - voted for by the cadets themselves.Presented By: John ChatterleyWinner: Able Cadet Freddie

Susan Lousada, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire presenting Cadet of the Year award

As the evening was approaching its conclusion, the Lord-Lieutenant addressed the unit to explain her role as representative of the King in Bedfordshire and to express how proud the cadets should be of their achievements.

Sub Lieutenant (SCC) Kayte Hollis RNR, Officer in Charge at Dunstable unit said: “Thank you all for a great night! Congratulations to all cadets, you were fantastic tonight. Everyone is incredibly proud of each one of you. Sea Cadets offer so many opportunities to both adults and young people. It is important to remember that we are an independent charity that relies on volunteers in the local community to help make a positive difference to the lives of so many young people in your area. If you think you could help us, please get in touch.”

Dunstable Sea Cadets is part of national charity of Sea Cadets, affording young people a new perspective. They broaden horizons and create possibilities. Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, helping them see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos. Our aim is to help more young people to see the future that they want – and make that future happen. If you are between the ages of 10 and 18 and are interested in becoming a Sea Cadet, we would love to hear from you.