Dunstable Speechcraft programme successful by a long chalk
It was funded by the Seedcorn grant from the Dunstable Town Council, and it was sold out.
Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the 10 attendees who took part in the four week long programme, Area Director Vanessa Pochette, who secured the grant, was impressed by the stories that were shared during the meetings.
“I was eager to bring the programme to the local community and I’m proud of this cohort because the attendees were sharing common interests. It contributed to the feeling of camaraderie,” she said.
She thanked Valerija Slavina from London Olympians Toastmasters Club for collaborating on bringing this Speechcraft to fruition. Some of the areas covered were Speaking with Power, Passion and Purpose, Impromptu Speaking and Speech Evaluations.
One attendee shares their experience:
“I liked that Vanessa and Valerija were very warm and approachable. They delivered in a way that was understandable, which made me feel very comfortable in presenting my speeches.
The sessions weren't too long, and I felt that the material given has helped me in putting together captivating speeches. I also appreciated the lunch provided it was lovely.
Overall, I think this was a good time on Sunday, 4 weeks was just enough time, however I feel now that we are just getting used to public speaking it has stopped. I think it would be a good time to carry on and to find a new club to attend.”
Toastmasters International is a non profit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping people develop communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.