Dunstable Speechcraft programme successful by a long chalk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was funded by the Seedcorn grant from the Dunstable Town Council, and it was sold out.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the 10 attendees who took part in the four week long programme, Area Director Vanessa Pochette, who secured the grant, was impressed by the stories that were shared during the meetings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was eager to bring the programme to the local community and I’m proud of this cohort because the attendees were sharing common interests. It contributed to the feeling of camaraderie,” she said.

Graduation Ceremony held at the Dunstable Community Halls

She thanked Valerija Slavina from London Olympians Toastmasters Club for collaborating on bringing this Speechcraft to fruition. Some of the areas covered were Speaking with Power, Passion and Purpose, Impromptu Speaking and Speech Evaluations.

One attendee shares their experience:

“I liked that Vanessa and Valerija were very warm and approachable. They delivered in a way that was understandable, which made me feel very comfortable in presenting my speeches.

The sessions weren't too long, and I felt that the material given has helped me in putting together captivating speeches. I also appreciated the lunch provided it was lovely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, I think this was a good time on Sunday, 4 weeks was just enough time, however I feel now that we are just getting used to public speaking it has stopped. I think it would be a good time to carry on and to find a new club to attend.”