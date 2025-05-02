Dunstable students design Blue Planet posters to celebrate Earth Day

The students' posters are in display in the school library

Queensbury Academy ran a Blue Planet poster competition for Earth Day, giving students the chance to showcase their design skills, as well as their commitment to green issues.

Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, marked this year’s Earth Day in April by taking part in a Blue Planet poster competition.

A total of 40 eco-friendly students at Queensbury entered the competition, which was part of the National Literacy Trust’s We Wonder - Our Blue Planet reading scheme.

Their task was to design powerful, creative posters that raise awareness about protecting the planet.

All the designs are now on display in the school library and every student who entered was rewarded with a book.

The winners of the competition - Ilmi, Indie, Isla, Belinda, Hollie, Amelia, Olivia, Keira, Pia, Amber, Lily and Farah - were delighted to receive a £5 Amazon voucher.

The theme of this year’s Earth Day was “Our Power, Our Planet”.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “The poster entries from our talented students are of a really high standard and we are delighted with the display in the library.

“We are very proud of how enthusiastically our students embraced this creative activity and offer our congratulations to our winners.

“It was also fantastic to see how keen our students are on promoting environmental issues.

“Earth Day was a fantastic opportunity for them to learn more about how we can all do our bit to make the world a greener place.”