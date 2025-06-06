Dunstable students win books for their school in Blue Planet poster competition
Four gifted students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable are celebrating after their environmental poster design to mark this year’s Earth Day was “highly commended” by judges.
The students’ entry for the Blue Planet poster competition, run by the National Literacy Trust, was praised by the judges from over 100 entries.
Queensbury Academy, part of Anthem Schools Trust, entered several student designs to the We Wonder: Our Blue Planet reading challenge 2025 at the end of last term.
Students were tasked with designing powerful, creative posters that raised awareness about protecting the planet.
The winning Queensbury students were: Belinda, Amber, Carys and Hollie.
Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of these four students and have been giving them our congratulations in assemblies this week.
“The standard of their poster entry was exceptionally high and we are delighted to see their commendation from judges from the National Literacy Trust.
“We would also like to thank the trust for the box of books for our academy, which we will make available to our students to enjoy.”