Dunstable’s All Saints Academy set to take Ofsted to High Court after ‘inadequate’ rating

The secondary school has tried to stop the report from being published
By Olivia Preston
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

An academy in Dunstable has been granted a judicial review into a report by Ofsted after it received an ‘inadequate’ rating.

All Saints Academy Dunstable had tried to stop its recent report from being published as it pursued legal action against the education regulator. But an interim injunction bid was dismissed.

According to a letter from the secondary school, the same judge granted permission on June 22 for a judicial review into the rating.

Pictured: Outside of All Saints Academy Dunstable
Both All Saints Academy Dunstable and Ofsted were contacted for comment.

The report into the school, published on Friday (July 7), deemed attitudes, behaviour and personal development of pupils were ‘inadequate’. It was also stated that the quality of the education and management needed to improve.

The school, on Houghton Road, had been inspected in November and again in January as inspectors conducted a ‘gaining additional evidence visit’. A letter to parents and carers from executive principal, Liz Furber, said: “The results from these two inspections are very different.”

She explained the school was ‘of the view that there are significant flaws in respect to the process undertaken during Ofsted’s inspection’. The principal called the final inspection report ‘unfair’.

According to the final report, too many children felt unsafe at the school. It stated: “A significant number do not feel happy and many parents and staff have concerns about provision.”

The inspectors found there was a ‘lack of respect’ at the school, with pupils having frequent disruptions to their learning. The report stated: “Aggressive and abusive language towards peers and staff is common.”

