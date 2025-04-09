Easter egg competition sees Dunstable students collect over 150 chocolate eggs for local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Queensbury Academy have donated 160 Easter eggs and is giving them to local children’s and domestic violence charities.

Students and staff at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, have collected 160 Easter eggs in the run up to the end of term to distribute to local charities.

The Dunstable school ran a competition to see which year group at Queensbury could collect the most eggs.

The academy has given the Easter eggs to a women’s refuge in Dunstable and to the children’s charity Kids in Action.

Year 9 student Maja and headteacher, Helen Palmer, showcase the school's egg collection

The winning year group was Year 7, with students bringing in an impressive 80 eggs, closely followed by Year 8.

The school leadership team thanked all the students for their efforts and enthusiasm in supporting this worthy cause.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the response to this year’s Easter Egg Collection for our local children’s and domestic violence charities.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has participated - both staff and students - for your generous donations. We are so grateful for your support and are blown away by the incredible effort shown by all involved.

“We are extremely proud of how everyone has come together to make this campaign such a success!"