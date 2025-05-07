Eaton Bray Academy students raise over £3,000 for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice with mini marathon event

Our brave children

Eaton Bray Academy held a sponsored mini marathon for the whole school in conjunction with the London Marathon and raised an astronomical amount through the generosity of their pupils families and friends

Eaton Bray Academy ran a sponsored mini marathon in aid of the Rennie Grove Peace Hospice and raised a whopping £3032.

The children are amazing and tried so hard. Even our reception children joined in. Every child tried their best and were supported by their fabulous generous parents relatives and friends. The school is so proud that they have such a strong community spirit.