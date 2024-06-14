Engineering Design takes off at Challney School for Girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Engineering Design is going from strength to strength at Challney School for Girls in Luton and the Connolly Foundation is delighted to have supported this journey.

In the past five years an increasing number of students have opted to study the subject and the teaching staff and facilities at the school has increased accordingly.

Two years ago, The Connolly Foundation gave the Design Technology department at the school funding to buy four state of the art 3D printers. The new equipment resulted in the students being able to design and create their own models and shapes. Some even went as far as to create 3D roses which they then sold in the school for charity.

This year the Foundation has provided even more funding for the laser cutters, and electronics equipment including Spheros programmable robots, which can be used as part of their electronics module.

Design Engineering students at Challney School for Girls