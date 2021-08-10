'Excellent' A Level results for Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies

Stockwood Park Academy pupils were thrilled with their A Level results

The pupils are now making some crucial choices about their future learning options.

The Sixth Form is a partnership between the Stockwood Park Academy on Rotherham Avenue and the Chalk Hills Academy on Leagrave High Street.

Chalk Hills Academy saw an increase in students passing their A-levels and celebrated its "best results ever". 56% of students achieved three A* to E grade A-levels, while 84% of students achieved two A-levels in the same grades.

Raza Ali, head ofschool at The Chalk Hills Academy, added: “The standard of teaching and learning and pastoral support across our Sixth Form is truly impressive. We work hard to provide students with the support they need to access university places, apprenticeships and work.”

At the Stockwood Park Academy, student highlights include Mohima Ashuk - who achieved grades A*, A* and an A in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. Mohima will be heading off to the University of Hertfordshire to complete a degree in Optometry.

Cewar Sharan achieved an A (Arabic), A* (EPQ), A (Biology) and B (English). This is doubly impressive as she had been studying in Jordan until secondary school, so has only recently been introduced to the education system in England. She will be studying Modern Languages at Birkbeck University.

The overall progress of students at A Level resulted in 18% of all grades achieved at A* and A, with 60% of all grades as B or above.

Mumin Humayun, head of school, said: “We are pleased with these results. Our students, parents and staff can be proud of work they have done - they are the result of a team of people working together to ensure students achieve their very best.”

The Heads of the Sixth Form, Sadaf Ahmed and Philippa Vessey, were also happy with today's grades. Sadaf Ahmed said: “I’m so proud of these results. What a tough year, with so much uncertainty. But despite such unsettling times, the students rose above it all and delivered such consistent, fantastic quality work. I’m incredibly proud of them.”