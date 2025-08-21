Excellent GCSE results achieved by students at Challney High School for Girls

Students at Challney High School for Girls, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, have achieved an outstanding set of GCSE results.

Staff at Challney High School for Girls, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, are extremely proud of its Year 11 students who have achieved an outstanding set of GCSE results.

The school continues its tradition of excellence, with students this year receiving 54 grade 9s across subjects.

Challney High School for Girls’ top achievements include:

Zahra Hussain, who achieved 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and a Level 2 Distinction.

Nayab Nabir, whose grades included 3 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s.

Safiyyah Malik, who achieved 3 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and a Level 2 Distinction*.

Sheba George, Headteacher at Challney High School for Girls, said: “I am incredibly proud of the outstanding results our students have achieved and also for the positive impact they have had on the school and wider community during their time here. Their dedication and commitment to their studies have been truly exceptional, and each student has approached their exams with remarkable maturity and determination.

“I would like to thank our dedicated teaching staff, support staff, and the wider school community, whose hard work and commitment to ensure that Challney High School for Girls continues to provide the high standard of education we value so highly I am also thankful for the continued guidance and support of our parents & families, our Governing Body and Chiltern Learning Trust, all of which has been crucial to our students' success.

Rehana Faisal, Chair of Governors, said: “I am delighted for our students and hope they take the time to celebrate both their own achievements and those of their peers. Each student has worked incredibly hard, and these results are a true reflection of their dedication. I have no doubt that every one of them will go on to become remarkable and influential women.”

Lisa Dolan, Assistant Headteacher said: “I am proud of our students. These excellent results have been achieved by hard work, resilience and determination.”

Students at Challney High School for Girls celebrate their GCSE achievements today.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Congratulations to all Year 11 students on their GCSE results. The progress you have made is truly remarkable, and I hope you take the time to celebrate this important milestone.

At Chiltern Learning Trust, our mission is to educate, inspire, and empower every student - a goal our dedicated teachers, staff, and school community work toward every day. I wish all Year 11s every success as they continue their studies, whether that is in Sixth Form, college, or another educational pathway.”