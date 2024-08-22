Exceptional GCSE results at Challney High School for Girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students and staff at Challney High School for Girls, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results, opening the door to exciting new opportunities from continuing their education to embarking on new careers.

The school, rated as Outstanding by Ofsted, has achieved impressive results over the last five years. This year’s results are a continuation of the school’s previous success and uphold the World Class status accreditation achieved by the school in June 2023.

A total of 55 grade 9s were awarded to students in various GCSE subjects. Among the top performing students are:

· Moniba Amjad achieved 6 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and 2 level distinction*

· Sadaf Qadeer secured 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 distinction*

· Khandakar Amirah received 4 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s and 1 level distinction*

· Mira Rashid landed a scholarship at Berkhamsted school to take up her A Level studies.

Headteacher Joanne Mylles with students at Challney High School for Girls

In addition to these individual successes, ten students were awarded the highest possible grade, Level 2 Distinction*, in vocational subjects.

Joanne Mylles, Headteacher at Challney High School for Girls, said: “We are delighted to share our students’ achievements. Their success is well-deserved and reflects the sheer hard work and dedication they have invested in their studies.

“These achievements are a testament to the collective efforts of our students, teaching staff, families and the wider community. I am grateful for their commitment, alongside the optimism from our Head of Year and the year team, and the invaluable support and motivation from parents and members of the Governing Body and Chiltern Learning Trust.

“This is my final year as Headteacher at the school and it has been a privilege to be part of the community and see the ongoing success of the students supported by an amazing staff team and the Trust.”

Rehana Faisal, Chair of Governors said: “We are thrilled about celebrating these fantastic results. The achievements of our students will undoubtedly empower them to pursue their educational goals and contribute to the school’s vision of ‘Developing influential women of the future.”

Lisa Dolan, Assistant Headteacher said: “I am proud of our students. These excellent results have been achieved by hard work, resilience and determination.”

Find out more about Challney High School for Girls by visiting www.challneygirls.luton.sch.uk or follow us on Twitter @Challney_Girls