Fantastic GCSE results achieved by Year 11 students at Putteridge High School

GCSE success at Putteridge High School

Students at Putteridge High School in Luton, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, have achieved another impressive set of GCSE results.

David Graham, Headteacher, said: “We are delighted to report many outstanding achievements by our students in their GCSE examinations. We have received some exceptional results and are very proud of all the work and successes of our students.”

Putteridge High School is proud of the hard work and determination shown by this year’s Year 11 cohort, many of whom have achieved excellent outcomes that will enable them to take their next steps in education, training, or employment.

A number of students secured exceptional individual grades, with some attaining the highest grades across a wide range of subjects. These accomplishments reflect both the personal commitment of our students and the support provided by teaching staff and their families.

David Graham and Nayeem Choudhury

Several students achieved outstanding results, such as:

Luke Adams who achieved nine grade 9s

Nayeem Choudhury was awarded eight grade 9s

Anamaria Berdan earned seven grade 9s

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Congratulations to all Year 11 students on their GCSE results. The progress you have made is outstanding, and I hope you take the time to celebrate this important milestone.

“At Chiltern Learning Trust, we are committed to educating and inspiring every student, a mission carried out each day by our dedicated teachers, staff, and wider school community. I wish all Year 11s every success as they continue their studies, whether in Sixth Form, college, or another educational pathway.”

Find out more about Putteridge High School by visiting https://putteridgehigh.org/