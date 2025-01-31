Fewer fines issued to parents for taking children out of school in Luton – despite national surge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fewer fines were issued to parents for taking children out of school in Luton last year, new figures show – despite a record number of penalty fines issued across England.

It comes as school leaders' unions said a new approach must be considered by the Government to address pupils being taken out of school, adding current fines are a "blunt tool" for tackling the issue.

Department for Education data shows there were 4,873 penalty notices issued in Luton for unauthorised absences in the last academic year, compared to 5,412 in 2022-23 – a 10 per cent fall in a year.

Of the penalty notices issued last year, 4,667 (96 per cent) were for unauthorised holidays.

Parents walking their children to school. PICTURE: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA

In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.

Nationally, 487,344 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised absences in 2023-24, up 22 per cent from the year before and the highest figure since records began.

The vast majority (91 per cent) of fines were for unauthorised family holidays.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said a fine is not a sufficient deterrent as the Government hoped it would be.

He called fines a "blunt tool" for tackling the issue, and also supported working with travel companies to address the underlying cause of the problem.

Of the resolved penalty notices in Luton, 3,950 were paid and 325 were withdrawn prior to prosecution.

Meanwhile, six led to prosecution for not being paid.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "We need a national effort to tackle the epidemic of school absence so we can give children the best start in life – with Government, schools and parents all playing their part."

She added: "This Government will do everything in its power to tackle the problem but behaviour like term-time holidays cannot be changed with support alone – which is why fines have a vital place in our system, so everyone is held accountable for ensuring our children are in school."