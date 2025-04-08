Fewer university students at University of Bedfordshire – as number across the UK drops for first time in decade

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 09:54 BST
There were fewer university students registered at University of Bedfordshire last year, new figures show.

It comes as the number of higher education students decreased for the first time in 10 years across the UK.

The University and College Union said "it could not be more urgent" for the Government to stabilise the higher education system, adding university vice-chancellors must make campuses attractive again.

New figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show some 13,790 students were enrolled at University of Bedfordshire in 2023-24 – down from 14,695 the year before.

A graduation ceremony at University Campus Suffolk in Ipswich. Picture: Chris Radburn
Of those, some 8,085 were undergraduates and 5,705 were postgraduates.

Across the UK, around 2.9 million students were enrolled at higher education providers last year – down from 2.94 million the year before, and the first drop since 2013-14.

Although the number of undergraduates increased slightly, the number of postgraduates fell by more than 35,700 to about 848,000 last year.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, said these numbers "look like the canary in the coal mine for the current cliff-edge drop in international student numbers".

She warned "it could not be more urgent" for the Government to balance the UK higher education sector, saying Labour should scrap visa restrictions rolled out by the Conservatives and introduce emergency funds like in Wales and Scotland.

She added: "Meanwhile, vice-chancellors need to stop attempting to slash jobs in a knee-jerk reaction to a temporary downturn.

"Instead, they should use the healthy reserves built up during the university boom years to protect jobs, build provisions, and continue to make British campuses attractive to domestic and international students alike.

"In higher education, as in the wider economy, you can't cut your way out of a slump."

A Department for Education spokesperson said the Government will support everyone who wants to go to university, regardless of their backgrounds and circumstances.

They added: "This government inherited a sector facing serious financial risk and has taken tough decisions to fix the foundations of higher education to deliver change for students.

"Whilst institutions are autonomous, we remain committed to boosting the sector’s long-term financial sustainability and restoring universities as engines of opportunity, aspiration and growth."

