Fifth of Luton pupils are persistently absent from school

A fifth of pupils in Luton were persistently absent from school last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department for Education show the rate of pupils absent from 10 per cent or more of possible sessions in Luton was 18.9 per cent in the 2023-24 academic year – down from 24.6 per cent the year before.

Meanwhile, 1.5 per cent were "severely absent", missing 50 per cent or more of sessions. Each day has two sessions, morning and afternoon.

Across England, the rate of persistently absent students improved slightly from 21.2 per cent in 2022-23 to 20 per cent last year.

However, 2.3 per cent were severely absent across the country – the highest level since records began in 2006-07.

Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "It is clear that there are still far too many children missing out on significant portions of their education.

"Although there are signs of improvement in some areas, the rates of persistent and severe absence remain a real concern."

In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.

The latest DfE attendance data covers the last academic year before fines for unauthorised absences were increased.

A DfE spokesperson said: "The Government inherited a broken system, with children and families facing poor outcomes and barriers to opportunity. The case for tackling the epidemic of school absence could not be clearer: improved grades, higher wages, better life chances.

"Tackling this issue is everyone's responsibility – government, schools, parents, and children – and we need a national effort to get our kids back in the classroom.

"We have made some encouraging progress this academic year, but more must be done and this month we have brought together ministers and over 2,000 school leaders up and down the country to share best practice to drive up attendance."

They added part of the Government's Plan for Change will "break down" barriers through free breakfast clubs, improved mental health support, additional investment in family support, or more focus from Ofsted.