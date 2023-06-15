News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Fire service dismantles cars for safety demo at college in Dunstable

The cars used in the demonstration were no longer suitable for college training purposes so were ideal for the event.
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

Budding engineers and motor vehicle students at a college in Dunstable watched Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly dismantle cars during a safety demonstration.

Dunstable Red Watch visited the Central Beds College campus on Luton Road to simulate a road traffic collision - showing how injured drivers are removed from vehicles.

Samantha Adams, head of the motor vehicle and engineering department, coordinated the event. She said: “The demonstration was very informative, not only from a safety perspective but also our future mechanics got an insight into the issues of taking apart vehicles in an emergency situation.”

Firefighters, college staff and the volunteer studentsFirefighters, college staff and the volunteer students
Firefighters, college staff and the volunteer students
Most Popular

Bedfordshire Fire Service Watch Commander Ben Dixon added: “Our aim is to raise awareness of the ‘Fatal Four’ aspects of driving: speed, not wearing seat belts, phone use and drink/drug driving.

“We hope that none of these students will ever have to meet us in operation on the road.”

Related topics:Fire serviceDunstable