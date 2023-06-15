Budding engineers and motor vehicle students at a college in Dunstable watched Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly dismantle cars during a safety demonstration.

Dunstable Red Watch visited the Central Beds College campus on Luton Road to simulate a road traffic collision - showing how injured drivers are removed from vehicles.

Samantha Adams, head of the motor vehicle and engineering department, coordinated the event. She said: “The demonstration was very informative, not only from a safety perspective but also our future mechanics got an insight into the issues of taking apart vehicles in an emergency situation.”

Firefighters, college staff and the volunteer students

Bedfordshire Fire Service Watch Commander Ben Dixon added: “Our aim is to raise awareness of the ‘Fatal Four’ aspects of driving: speed, not wearing seat belts, phone use and drink/drug driving.