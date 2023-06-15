Fire service dismantles cars for safety demo at college in Dunstable
Budding engineers and motor vehicle students at a college in Dunstable watched Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly dismantle cars during a safety demonstration.
Dunstable Red Watch visited the Central Beds College campus on Luton Road to simulate a road traffic collision - showing how injured drivers are removed from vehicles.
Samantha Adams, head of the motor vehicle and engineering department, coordinated the event. She said: “The demonstration was very informative, not only from a safety perspective but also our future mechanics got an insight into the issues of taking apart vehicles in an emergency situation.”
Bedfordshire Fire Service Watch Commander Ben Dixon added: “Our aim is to raise awareness of the ‘Fatal Four’ aspects of driving: speed, not wearing seat belts, phone use and drink/drug driving.
“We hope that none of these students will ever have to meet us in operation on the road.”