You can find out more about first news at firstnews.co.uk/1freeFirst News Ukraine Schools Appeal

First News Ukraine Schools Appeal – in partnership with the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Schools and children around the UK have been fundraising for the First News Ukraine Schools Appeal. All the money raised is going directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Thanks to your amazing dress-up days, bake sales and car washes, the appeal has so far raised more than £34,000 for the DEC. The money helps to support the DEC’s member charities working in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, enabling them to scale up their work so they can provide counselling and safe spaces for women and children. We can’t thank you enough for all your fantastic efforts and generous donations!

We’ve featured some of our favourite snaps of you supporting our Day For Ukraine, as well as your wonderful messages of support. We couldn’t squeeze them all on, but don’t worry – you can find an even bigger gallery of pictures at first.news/ukrainegallery

Sparken Hill Academy Pupils at Sparken Hill enjoyed fundraising to support people in Ukraine

Bradfields Academy Bradfields Academy were delighted to raise awareness for the cause and show their support

Holmeswood Methodist School All the children at Holmeswood Methodist School wore blue and yellow to stand with Ukraine and the appeal

Newton Solney Infant School Fundraising was bundles of fun for the children at Newton Solney Infant School. They enjoyed raising money for a good cause and helping to spread a positive message.