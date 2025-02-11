Former Dunstable teacher banned from profession for 'sexually motivated relationship' with student

All Saints Academy. Picture: Google Maps

A former teacher at a school in Dunstable has been banned from teaching after a panel found he had a “sexually motivated relationship” with one of his students.

Robert Keith started as an English teacher at All Saints Academy in September 2013 – and “developed a bond” with a student.

But according to the teacher misconduct panel there was “an inappropriate, sexual, and sexually motivated relationship with a child”, which included “sexual touching, sexual conversation, and sexual messaging”.

After a hearing, the panel said it was “satisfied that Mr Keith’s conduct was serious sexual misconduct towards a child, which had caused harm”, adding it believed “a real risk of serious harm would be present if he is ever allowed to teach again.”

The 32-year-old had created a Facebook Messenger group with the students called ‘Convos with Keith’ in which he made plans with the students to watch television at his home, and picked them up from a car park.

The report, published today (Tuesday), stated: “In December 2015, Pupil A told her mum that something had happened between her and Mr Keith, and her mum reported it to the school. There was a police investigation.”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity. He was released with no further action after an investigation.

During a police interview, he denied the allegation that he had touched the girl under her clothing and said that his messages had been sent as a joke.

But the panel rejected these claims.

The report read: “It was incompatible with the wording of the messages that were seen by the panel and the context of the conversation. Pupil A gave evidence that the comments made her feel nervous and anxious and that they were not jokes because they were not funny.”

The panel heard messages sent by Keith to the girl. According to the report, during his police interview, he “accepted that there may have been some sexual comments in the group messages”.

After considering evidence from the pupil and a witness, the panel was satisfied that his relationship with Pupil A was “a serious breach of those boundaries, and wholly inappropriate”.

And it said his actions were, in its view, “akin to grooming”.

It added: "His misconduct developed over a period of time and was planned. It was not an isolated lapse of judgement.”

The report stated: “It gradually escalated through inappropriate messaging (first in a group chat and then in private messages), to private conversations, then a personal meeting at which sexual touching took place."

It added: “Mr Keith did not engage effectively in the School’s investigation, nor did he participate fully in the TRA’s proceedings. To the police, he admitted those allegations which could not be denied because there was physical evidence to prove them but denied allegations where the main evidence was in Pupil A’s account.”

"At all times, he was entitled not to make any admissions and maintain his innocence, and the panel has not held this against him. However, it did conclude that it had not seen any evidence of insight or reflection that would give reassurance that Mr Keith was unlikely torepeat the behaviour found proved against him.”

He has been banned from teaching indefinitely, and is not entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach. He has 28 days to appeal the decision.