Former headteacher at Queen Eleanor’s and Queensbury in Dunstable celebrates her 100th birthday

The well-known former headteacher of Queen Eleanor’s and then Queensbury School in Dunstable celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, December 11.

Christina Scott’s own formal education started in 1927 at Miss Whitworth’s preparatory School in Burr Street, Dunstable. In 1932 she continued her education at The Cedars in Leighton Buzzard.

It was then on to Bedford College, London, which, during the war, was evacuated to Cambridge. Achieving a BA, teacher training followed at the London Institute of Education. Christina undertook a number of teaching posts, at a private independent boarding school in Hertfordshire; a mixed school in Staveley, Derbyshire. She returned to Bedfordshire in 1949 to a post at Luton High School.

Christina Scott on her 100th birthday

In 1954/55 Christina was fortunate enough to be part of an exchange with a Canadian school in Toronto. Returning to England there was a three-year spell in Taunton at Bishop Fox girls’ school as Head of Languages.

Coming full circle, Christina returned to Bedfordshire and became the founding head of the new Queen Eleanor’s – a girls’ school in Dunstable. On her first day she was clambering over scaffolding to get into the school which was not yet quite finished! There were 59 girls on the register.

Over the next 15 years, under her direction, the school roll grew to 500+ pupils. There are many a mother in Dunstable with memories of a more-strict, yet satisfying time, at Queen Eleanor’s.

School reorganisation came about in 1972 and the present-day Queensbury was born, an amalgamation of Queen Eleanor’s and the boys’ Kingsbury. Under the Christina’s headship over the next 12 years, the school was built up to some 1,100-1,200 pupils. At some time during this period, she was on the National Executive of the Head Teachers’ Association.

Christina Scott on her retirement

Christina retired in 1984, but this was not a time for relaxation. Appointed a Magistrate in 1966 she remained on the Bench until 1991, the age for retirement from the Bench being age 70. Between 1985-1996 she was an elected member of the then South Bedfordshire District Council.

Christina had always enjoyed extensive travel; photography was another passion which resulted in many well thought out slideshows. She was also accomplished at needlework, later especially, gold thread work.

In addition to the above, Christina was involved with Cordova Older People’s Association in West Street, the South Bedfordshire National Trust, Chew’s House, the Lockington Charities, the History Society and Glenwood School.