Four Luton schools confirmed for government’s landmark free breakfast clubs

Multiple schools in Luton have been revealed as being among the first in the country to get funding for free breakfast clubs.

Four schools in the town will start the programme from as soon as April, with all pupils getting a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day,

Denbigh Primary School, Parklea Primary School, William Austin Junior School, Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre will offer healthy and nutritious breakfasts and provide a space for learning and socialising, as part of the the government’s Plan for Change.

The plan aims to make sure every child starts the school day ready to learn.

Children eat at the Palotes preschool. Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren eat at the Palotes preschool. Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images
Children eat at the Palotes preschool. Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country. 

“Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

She explained that government research shows most parents (87 per cent) think breakfast clubs are a good chance for children to socialise, and two thirds (66 per cent) recognise the value of clubs providing educational activities.

Out of the 180,000 children in the early adopter schools, around 67,000 of these attend schools in deprived areas.

