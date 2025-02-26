Foxdell Primary School celebrate taking part in prodigious ‘Finish This…’ music project run by the English National Opera
Each class in Year 3 and 4 selected a fourth colour and composed a 1-1.5 minute piece that responded to the original composition and submitted their composition to the English National Opera. Beech Class’s submission was based around the colour purple and was selected to be animated by TMax Productions on behalf of the English National Opera (ENO). See a link to the animated piece below.
A Finish This… event was held at Foxdell to celebrate the children’s hard work and engagement with the project. This was attended by ENO singers and musicians, and the children even had a surprise visit from the composer himself, Omar Shahryar.
Omar Shahryar commented, ‘It meant so much to me that we could celebrate the children’s compositions which were all so inventive and original. Each piece reflected the efforts the young composers made to work together in groups (never easy), to interpret abstract ideas (what does yellow smell like?) and to organise their thoughts. Being able to show them the musicality of the English National Opera instrumentalists and singers live was as much a reward for us adults as it was for them!’
The event was also attended by Paul Wagstaff, Luton Council's Director of Education, Caroline Dawes, Luton Council’s Head of Standards & Effectiveness in Education, and Julia Fraser, Operations Manager for the Luton Music Service, who all came to celebrate the children's fantastic achievement.
Daniella in Year 3 said that “The music was exquisite.”, while Aamna, also in Year 3 described the whole experience as “interesting and fun.”. Rohila Nisar, Headteacher at Foxdell said what a fantastic opportunity it had been for the children to take part in this project and how fabulous it had been for everyone to listen to the wonderful singers singing operatic pieces and to hear the talented musicians play such a variety of instruments.
‘Purple Storm’ Composed by Beech Class at Foxdell Primary School