Foxdell Primary School pupils plant ‘Wildlife Corridor’ hedging with Luton Council’s Parks and Countryside Service

Hedgeplanting in Foxdell Recreation Ground

Foxdell school children have been assisting Luton Council’s Parks and Countryside Service, and a team of local volunteers, to plant hedging in Foxdell Recreation Ground as part of a Luton wildlife corridor planting project.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This valuable project provides strips of natural habitat to connect populations of wildlife otherwise separated by cultivated land or roads. The hedging in Foxdell Recreation Ground will, once established, increase the biodiversity of the park and encourage wildlife such as birds, insects and small mammals such as voles and hedgehogs into the green space provided by the park. Hedgerows are also recognised for their vital role in alleviating climate change by capturing carbon dioxide and storing it as carbon in their woody growth, roots, leaf litter and organic matter under the ground.

Foxdell Primary School has a very enthusiastic band of Eco Warriors who are always keen to do everything they can to reduce climate change in their local environment and offset the schools carbon footprint. They even did some litter picking in the park while they were there! This year they were awarded a distinction in the Eco Schools Awards Programme and also hold a Silver Green Tree Award from the Woodland Trust. Many of the hedging plants were supplied free to the school by the Woodland Trust as part of the Free Trees for Schools and Communities project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s Headteacher Mrs Nisar said, ‘We have been working really hard to improve the biodiversity of the school grounds by providing additional habitats for wildlife. It has been a fantastic opportunity for our school to be able to extend this out into our local community. Our hope is that these hedgerows will not only look beautiful and improve the environment for both our school and our neighbours, but also become a valuable teaching and learning resource for our pupils in the future.’

Part of the Foxdell Eco Warrior Team

Sam Mostyn-Willis, Horticultural Coordinator for Luton’s Parks & Countryside Services, commented, ‘This project is another good example of the efforts across the town to help enhance our green spaces for the sake of wildlife and biodiversity. Every Monday we have volunteers working on nature conservation activities across the town and this has been a great project to be able to partner with Foxdell Primary School on and will form the start of works to improve the habitat of Foxdell Recreation Ground.’

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council and Portfolio Holder for Parks and Open Spaces said, “Volunteering is a great way for people to gain new skills and new experiences whilst helping to making green spaces as accessible, enjoyable, and biodiverse as possible which is one of our key priorities. Volunteering plays a huge role in adding value to what our staff deliver and we are delighted that this project has also involved local children to create a wonderful space in their area”.

If you are interested in getting involved in similar projects with Luton’s Parks and Countryside Services as a volunteer, please email the parks and countryside department at [email protected]

You can follow Foxdell Primary School on X @foxdellprimary