From first-generation student to a first-class degree - how studying at Bedfordshire helped me land my dream career

A graduate from the University of Bedfordshire has spoken about how his time at university has set him up for a career in his dream industry.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you're still weighing up your next steps, Clearing could be your gateway to something life-changing. The University of Bedfordshire is accepting applications until early October, and the team is on hand to support you through every stage. Get in touch today on 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing to find your course.

As the first in his family to attend university, Kyle Keene-Welch went on to graduate as the top undergraduate student in the Faculty of Creative Arts, Technologies & Science. After earning a degree in Software Engineering, he’s now working in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his time studying at Bedfordshire, Kyle said: "My favourite part of being a student at the University of Bedfordshire was the opportunities to grow both inside and outside the lectures, from the amazing support from staff to the facilities and services available.

Kyle Keene-Welch

"The curriculum offered a broad perspective of software in the first year, an in-depth perspective in the second, then the chance to specialise in the third. The continuous flow of new ideas across the years taught me to adapt in the ever-changing technological world and I am still learning new things today.

"Living on campus enabled me to build independence and life skills. It nurtured my ambition and fuelled my studies. Developing a healthy lifestyle outside of my studies paved the way to success within my studies. Understanding this early on meant I could excel personally and professionally."

Kyle now works as a UX Engineering for Feral Interactive, where he spends his days working on the design and implementation of parts of video game franchises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "My degree included transferable hard skills such as design, programming, testing, and project management. But it also helped provide soft skills such as time management, teamwork, and communication. Having completed a Software Engineering degree, I am able to understand all areas that are involved in the process and, while I might not be working on a certain area of development, I am able to understand and effectively work well with others as my transferable skills put me in an advantageous position with my broad understanding."

For more information about applying to the University of Bedfordshire via Clearing visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing or call the Admissions team on 0300 3300 073.