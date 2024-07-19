From Queensbury Academy to top job at leading UK professional services firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queensbury Academy welcomes back former pupil who is now PwC UK’s Senior Partner

Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, had a special visitor at the end of term, when a former student who has recently taken over one of the UK’s most high profile jobs came to present the annual school awards.

Marco Amitrano, who is now Senior Partner of PwC’s UK and Middle East Alliance, was a student at Queensbury between 1982 and 1986.

He spoke at the academy’s Key Stage 3 awards evening at Dunstable Conference Centre.

Year 7 award winner Amber Trew with PwC's Marco Amitrano and Queensbury Headteacher Helen Palmer

The school welcomed 90 families to celebrate students’ achievement both in and out of the classroom throughout the year.

Mr Amitrano presented the awards and gave a keynote speech, sharing his “rules for the road”.

He also visited the school during the day and had a tour of Queensbury Academy.

Mr Amitrano met students from Year 10 and 12 with an interest in business to discuss his career pathway to PwC and the route he has taken that has led him to the position he is in now.

He talked about the highlights of his career and took questions from students.

Mr Amitrano said: “It was a proud moment for me to return to the school where my own journey began and see the incredible talent it holds. Queensbury Academy holds a special place in my heart, and it was an honour to share my 'rules for the road' with these bright young minds. Seeing their enthusiasm and curiosity reassured me that the future is in capable hands."

Helen Palmer, headteacher at Queensbury Academy, said: “We were honoured to have Mr Amitrano come and present our awards this year. It was also very kind of him to visit the school and take the trouble to speak to our students. The superb advice and guidance he gave them will shape their futures and inspire them to follow their dreams and let nothing hold them back.”