GCSE celebrations at Challney High School for Boys
The school, part of the Chiltern Learning Trust and rated Ofsted Outstanding since 2007, continues its tradition of delivering robust academic outcomes that prepare its students for future study and employment. The school’s latest Ofsted in 2023 reiterates this, reporting how ‘Challney boys are immensely proud of their school. They recognise and value the breadth of opportunities that their education offers them.’
This year, there is much to celebrate with seven students achieving 7–9 grades in all 10 subjects.
One student, Talha Sajeeth, achieved six grade 9s and four grade 8s - a spectacular achievement. In addition, Hasnat Jehangir achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s while Dinos Sooriyakumar achieved four grade 9s and five grade 8s.
Another highflyer was Abdul Farhan who achieved two grade 9s and 5 grade 8s. Two students have been awarded full scholarships to Berkhamsted School to complete their A-level studies.
Mark Mailer, Headteacher at Challney High School for Boys, said: "We are absolutely delighted with what our students have achieved this year and the determination and fortitude they have demonstrated, not only throughout the exam season but also throughout their time at this school. Both the students and all our staff have worked unstintingly to help secure these excellent results, which are a testament to the school’s unwavering commitment to excellence."
"It is important to note that none of this would have been achievable without the support of our incredible community of parents, who work seamlessly with the school to help ensure our students are as well-prepared as they can be. Our parental body remains one of our greatest strengths."
Dr Patrice Evans, Deputy Headteacher, added: "We've reinforced over the years that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is indeed true. They are our boys, and we enjoy supporting their excellence."
