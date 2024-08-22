GCSE celebrations for students at Queensbury Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, are celebrating a great set of GCSE results.

The school’s results have shown an improvement for many subjects including Computing, PE and RE.

There has been a significant improvement in students getting a Grade 4 or above or a Grade 5 and above in Maths, and also a significant improvement in the single sciences, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Students at Queensbury joined teenagers across the country who got their results after sitting exams throughout May and June.

Banujan J, Jessica E, Jaynee B, Emma C and Tomek K were proud of their results

Among the notable achievements at Queensbury are: Banujan J got four Grade 9s, three Grade 7s, one 6 and one 5. Maths - Grade 9; Physics - Grade 9; Biology - Grade 9; Chemistry - Grade 9 ; History Grade 7; Computing Grade 7; French - Grade 7; English Language Grade 6 and English Literature - Grade 5.

Jessica E was awarded three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, one Grade 7 and one Grade 5. Biology - Grade 9; Geography - Grade 9; History - Grade 9; English Language - Grade 8; English Literature - Grade 8; Chemistry - 8 and Physics - Grade 8; Maths - Grade 7 and German - Grade 5

Jaynee B, who is Indian and has English as an additional language, got seven Grade 7s and two 6s. English language - 7; English Literature - 7; History - 7; Maths - 7; French - 7; Chemistry - 7; Textiles 7; Physics - 6 and Biology 6.

Emma C was awarded one Grade 8, four Grade 7s and three 6s. Maths - Grade 8; English Language - Grade 7; English Literature - Grade 7; Chemistry - Grade 7; PE - Grade 7; History - Grade 6; Biology - Grade 6 and Physics - Grade 6.

Tomek K, who is Polish and has English as an additional language, got one Grade 9, one 8, two 7s, one 6, three Grade 5s, one 4 and a Pass. Polish - Grade 9; English language - Grade 8; Geography - Grade 7; History - Grade 7; English Literature - Grade 6; Maths - Grade 5; Drama - Grade 5; Science - Grade 5:4 and Music - Pass.

Max B achieved one Grade 8, six 7s, one 6 and one 5. English Language - Grade 8; Maths - Grade 7; Art - Grade 7; English Literature - Grade 7; PE - Grade 7; Combined Science - Grade 7:7; History - Grade 6 and Technology - Grade 5

Tobias P, who is Slovakian and has English as an additional language, was awarded one Grade 8, six Grade 7s, one 6 and one 5. Computing - Grade 8; English Literature- Grade 7; History - Grade 7; Maths - Grade 7; Combined Science Grade 7:7 and Technology Grade 7 and English Language - Grade 6 and German - Grade 5.

Mia C achieved one Grade 9, two 8s, four 7s and one Grade 6. History - Grade 9; English Literature - Grade 8; RE - Grade 8; Art - Grade 7; English Language - Grade 7; Maths - Grade 7; and Combined Science Grade 7:6

Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, Helen Palmer, said: “I am extremely pleased with our students’ results today and I am very proud of all their hard work and dedication. They thoroughly deserve all they have achieved and have risen to the challenges before them.

“It is a privilege to lead such a wonderful school community and we wish all our Year 11s all the very best of luck in their next steps and look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Mohsen Ojja, CEO of Anthem Schools Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Queensbury! The staff and students have worked extremely hard to get to this point and they should feel very proud of all they have achieved.

“These results, and the experiences they’ve had at Queensbury, will prepare them well for their next steps and long into the future.”