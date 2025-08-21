GCSE celebrations for Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable
Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, is celebrating after students received their GCSE results today, following exams in May and June.
The youngsters have had many challenges to face, including the disruption to their education during the pandemic five years ago, when this year’s GCSE students were in their final year of primary school.
Nevertheless, teenagers have much to celebrate on GCSE results day and the students of Queensbury are certainly no exception.
Many students have made the grade to enter the school’s Sixth Form and will be progressing on to A-level and BTec study.
The notable achievements at Queensbury are:
- Mollie Marney who achieved eight Grade 9s and two 8s
- Ana Circiumara who achieved six Grade 9s, three 8s and one 7
- Zach Smith who achieved four Grade 9s, four 8s and two 7s
- Jeanelle Tracey who achieved four Grade 9s, three 8s and one 6
- James Deller who achieved three Grade 9s, two 8s, two 7s, one 6 and one 5
- Vernon Frazer who achieved two Grade 8s, three 7s and five 6s
- George Gittins who achieved two Grade 9s, two 8s, three 7s and three 6s
- Livia Muco who achieved two Grade 9s, three 8s, three 7s and one 6
Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, Helen Palmer, said: “I am very pleased with our students’ results today which demonstrate their determination to do well.
“Our Year 11s thoroughly deserve all they have achieved and have risen to the challenges before them.
“We would like to wish them all the very best in their next steps and know that they will go on to achieve great things in future.”