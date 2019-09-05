GCSE pride for brilliant pupils at Putteridge High School!

Putteridge High School had lots to be proud of after a fantastic round of GCSE results.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, recorded impressive results as 40% of students achieved grades 5 and above in both English and Maths.

Putteridge High School

The provisional Progress 8 score is +0.32, meaning that on average the students gained a third a grade higher than the national averages in their subjects.

This is further improvement on last year’s results, which were the best in more than a decade.

David Graham, Headteacher at Putteridge High School, said: “We knew improving on the best results in over a decade was going to be a challenge but I am immensely proud to say that the students and staff at Putteridge responded magnificently and we've done it again.”

“With results continually improving, an impressive recent Ofsted Report and a complete new build starting soon, it is certainly an exciting time at Putteridge High School; a place where students are equipped with the grades and skills required for a bright future.

The school’s head boy Luca Kapadia was among the top performing students. He recorded an impressive nine grade 9s. Luca is also a talented sportsman having previously played youth football for Luton Town.

Mr Graham added: “Luca is a fantastic ambassador for the school; not only was he an outstanding head boy, he also exemplifies the well-rounded, hard-working and dedicated students that Putteridge produces – we know he will go on to do amazing things.”

