GCSE Results at All Saints Academy

Excellent Results

Congratulations to All Saints Academy Dunstable students who picked up their GCSE results today.

There have been some fantastic results that now mean that students are able to progress onto the next stage of their education.

Phoebe achieved one Grade 9, three Grade 8s and three grade 7s and is now planning to study psychology, law and Economics at A level at All Saints Sixth Form. Roxana achieved two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and five Grade 6s and is going to study A levels Kimberly College. Anita achieved two Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and 3 Grade 6s and will be attending Luton Sixth Form.

We are extremely pleased with the grades that the students achieved and we wish them all the best as they continue their educational journeys next year.