GCSE success at Icknield High School
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On behalf of all the staff we would like to congratulate each and every one of them, for their hard work and positive attitude throughout the year.
John Noble, Headteacher, commented, “We are thrilled for all of our Year 11 students and we are extremely proud of their achievements. They have been an absolute pleasure to work alongside and have risen to the challenge and achieved record results. It was fantastic to see so many happy students today that can now use this platform to continue to their preferred chosen post 16 pathway.
“Our students have shown the appetite to succeed and will no doubt continue in the same light with their next steps. We wish all our students the best for the future. Staff have worked unbelievably hard as a team and their commitment has made the difference for so many of our students.”
A special mention goes to the following students whose results were truly outstanding; Homaira Khalid, Ismael Ali Chuadry, Asha Sutharsan, Syed Azim, Abeerah Memon, Nicola Dinsey, Aryan Modha, Nuha Hasan, Ayah Al-Cazimi and Maryam Husain.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.