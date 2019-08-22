GCSE success for Chalk Hills and Stockwood Park Academies

The Shared Learning Trust is happy to report some very positive GCSE results for its students at The Chalk Hills and Stockwood Park Academies, with overall standards up at both schools.

This comes at an exciting time for both academies, with the imminent launch of their post-16 Football Academy, in partnership with Luton Town Football Club, which opens its doors on 4th September.

Stockwood Park students get their results

Chalk Hills Principal Louise Lee said: “Congratulations to our students on their fantastic achievements at GCSE and Level 2 this year. The entire team has worked exceptionally hard to support our students over the past three years.

"We have seen a pleasing increase in the number of students achieving a standard pass in both mathematics and English at GCSE, as well as an improved performance across the Ebacc measure.

"As we launch our Football Academy, we are confident we will continue to build our Key Stage 5 profile, and we look forward to enrolling students into our sixth form from today.”

There was also good news for many students at The Stockwood Park Academy, located on Rotherham Avenue, where the percentage of students achieving a good pass in Maths and English was up on last year.

Happy students get their results!

Principal Richard Found said: “Today’s results are really positive. Once again we see students achieving a top grade in their subjects, and many who have made considerable progress in their time here. I look forward to welcoming students back into our sixth form in September, to continue their academic journey with us.”

The Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies are part of the The Shared Learning Trust, a family of schools in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

CEO of the Trust, Cathy Barr, said: “I am very proud of the results that have been achieved by students at our academies this year. Many of them will now be an incredibly positive addition to our thriving sixth form, and the Football Academy.

"I hope that students from other schools in the area will perhaps now look at what we are achieving, as they consider their A-Level and post-16 options”.