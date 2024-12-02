Generous scholarships to help while studying at Bedfordshire

To ensure that financial hardship is not a barrier to accessing higher education, the University of Bedfordshire has launched a variety of new scholarships for September 2025 that recognise students’ academic excellence.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as providing support for care leavers, NHS learners, sports applicants and more, helping to subsidise the cost of living during their studies.

Bedfordshire’s Excellence Scholarship is worth up to £2,500 per year and is available to students meeting specific UCAS Tariff points in targeted qualifications, including A-level, BTEC Extended Diploma, UAL Extended Diploma, Access to Higher Education Diploma and International Baccalaureate. Applicants who do not meet these requirements but who achieve 120 UCAS tariff points from any combination of qualifications can instead apply for a High Achievement Scholarship which is worth £500 per year over three years of study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports scholarships are also available for new and current students, designed to develop and nurture career-driven sports-based talent. Eligible students – who have played or are playing at regional, county, national or international standard in the past twelve months – can receive between £200 and £1,500 based on the scholarship package they qualify for. These include the Gold Official Scholarship, the Talented Coach/Official Award and the Football Gold Performance Scholarship.

Student using Support services

The University is dedicated to increasing social mobility amongst young people and mature learners, and so has additional financial support available to students based on their circumstances, such as the Care Experienced Bursary and the UK Postgraduate Alumni Discount. Bedfordshire’s Student Money Advice team can also provide guidance in applying for external funding opportunities, such as the Government’s Financial Hardship Fund, the NHS Learning Support Fund, and the Department of Education’s Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) Bursary.

And throughout their studies, students can access 24/7 cost of living advice and other support services via the MyBedsLife app and web portal. Money-saving services include access to free on-campus gym and exercise classes, discounted breakfast and lunch meals, laptop loans, free movie screenings with the Students’ Union, and lifetime career advice and support.

Ruki Heritage, Director of Student Experience, commented: “We pride ourselves with the generous scholarship schemes and financial support that is provided here at Bedfordshire, which make sure we can nurture our students throughout their university journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separate scholarship opportunities are also available to eligible international students and those studying postgraduate degrees – a full list of available international and postgraduate funding can be found online at: https://www.beds.ac.uk/international/fees-and-scholarships/