Good Ofsted report for Luton's Southfield Primary Academy with Outstanding rating for Personal Development

Luton’s Southfield Primary Academy has been judged a Good school with an Outstanding Oftsed rating for Personal Development.

The school was rated Good for Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Leadership and Management and Early Years Provision following an inspection in June.

Inspectors reported that staff have high aspirations for the pupils who are happy, feel safe and are well supported. There are strong relationships between staff and pupils with a variety of opportunities for the pupils to act as leaders throughout the school.

The report also stated lessons are clearly structured with pupils throughout the school having a clear love of reading.

The curriculum is well planned to support pupils to remember what they have learned and, in physical education (PE), a new sequence of learning is being followed from the early years to Year 6. Pupils benefit from this curriculum, developing an increasingly broad and precise range of skills and can explain the importance of exercise to keep themselves healthy.

In the early years, there are planned activities to support children’s learning. Children are focused on their learning, whether it is making birthday cakes in the sand pit, colouring and talking about their pictures or singing and dancing. Adults model interactions well and extend children’s learning through careful questioning.

The report stated classrooms are calm and orderly environments with staff using a range of strategies to manage pupils and respond well to individual pupils’ needs.

Areas of improvement stated that in some subjects leaders have not clearly identified the knowledge that pupils must learn and how this builds from year to year. Where this is the case, pupils do not develop a deep understanding of these subjects and that leaders should ensure they continue their work to improve the curriculum in these areas.