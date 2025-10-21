Government’s Post-16 Skills White Paper marks ‘landmark moment’ for further education

The Bedford College Group, with colleges across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, has welcomed the Government’s newly published Post-16 Skills White Paper as a transformative milestone in the journey towards a world-leading skills system.

Describing it as a “landmark moment,” the Group praised the Paper for recognising the pivotal role colleges play as anchor institutions in driving opportunity, productivity, and social mobility as anchor institutions.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, welcomed the Department for Education’s bold vision for a world class post-16 education system that is responsive to local and employer needs, fosters innovation, and creates high-quality pathways into meaningful employment for students and apprentices of all ages.

Yiannis Koursis OBE comments: "This White Paper confirms what we’ve always known: colleges are the heartbeat of their communities. It’s a clear call to action, and we’re ready to deliver. The Paper addresses key opportunities, such as the need for a national view on skills needs and the need to create a new collaborative model involving employers and universities. It also acknowledges the challenges we must tackle such as improving transitions, reducing the growing number of NEETs, and rethinking approaches to Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications and the continued study of English and maths."

As one of the UK’s largest further education college groups, The Bedford College Group was recently named a Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC). One of just ten in England and the only cross-regional provider. This places the Group at the forefront of efforts to strengthen skills in construction and infrastructure, sectors critical to national growth and sustainability.

The Group also welcomed the White Paper’s emphasis on reducing the number of young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET). Already a leader in this space, the Group offers tailored support and progression routes for students facing barriers, including those without a Grade 3 in English or maths.

The commitment to attract, retain, and develop high-quality FE staff was also applauded by Yiannis Koursis OBE: “To deliver world-class outcomes, we need world-class educators. Professionalising and investing in the FE workforce is essential, and must be backed by long-term, stable funding.”