“We could all take a leaf out of their books,” says councillor

Schoolchildren take part in garden activity. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Six schools near Luton and Dunstable have been recognised for their commitment to sustainability by Central Bedfordshire Council, and have been given Green Flags for their efforts.

The Green Flag is a symbol of excellence in environmental education and sustainable practices given out by the Eco-Schools Keep Britain Tidy environmental charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkfields Middle School in Toddington has been awarded a Green Flag with Distinction, while Dunstable Icknield Lower School was awarded a Green Flag with Merit. Arnold Academy in Barton-le-Clay, Beecroft Academy in Dunstable, Harlington Lower School and Lark Rise Academy in Dunstable all received a Green Flag.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “We should all be proud of the younger generation who have a responsibility to the environment that puts many adults to shame. Achieving these prestigious awards shows how dedicated pupils and staff are to taking action and enjoying the positive effects of living sustainably.

This past academic year, Central Bedfordshire Council gave schools advice from a dedicated sustainability officer. In May the sustainability team hosted an eco-schools conference to highlight sustainable school practices across Central Bedfordshire.