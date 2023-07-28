Hadrian Academy is thrilled to announce exceptional results in the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examinations, writes Marion Auker

The school's young talents have not only showcased their academic prowess but also their exceptional performing arts abilities, securing remarkable results that demonstrate the school's commitment to fostering well-rounded and confident individuals. Sixty seven percent achieved the highest grade of distinction, with many more Merit grades and one hundred percent passing.

LAMDA examinations, renowned for their rigorous standards and emphasis on performance arts, provide a platform for students to develop their communication, creativity, and expressive skills. Hadrian's students wholeheartedly embraced this opportunity, honing their talents under the guidance of our visiting specialist teacher, Victoria Hope.

Hadrian Academy children with their LAMDA awards

The results of the LAMDA examinations are a testament to the unwavering efforts of our children. They demonstrated their mastery in delivering eloquent poetry and prose. The examiner was very complimentary, an example being, “You are wonderfully animated, bringing words to life and you articulate beautifully”

The school's Principal, Ross Griffin, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, saying, "We are elated to witness our students' remarkable success in the LAMDA examinations. Beyond academic excellence, we strongly believe in fostering their creativity and confidence. The outstanding LAMDA results reflect our dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals who can excel both academically and artistically."

These exceptional LAMDA results not only exemplify Hadrian's aim to “Achieve Excellence Together” but also reinforce the school's commitment to providing a comprehensive and enriching learning experience for all its students.

