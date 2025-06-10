Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has helped set Harlington Upper School’s sports teams up for success by supplying new sports kits on behalf of their nearby Castlefield Park development.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Crest Nicholson’s generous donation, the school’s athletic, basketball, netball, and cricket teams are now proudly equipped with high-quality kits and ready to compete.

Supporting school sports teams is just one example of how Crest Nicholson invests in local initiatives that generate meaningful social value and positive outcomes, contributing to the development of stronger, healthier, and more connected communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senior Leadership Team from Harlington Upper School said: “On behalf of the staff and students at Harlington Upper School, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for your generous sponsorship of our new PE kits.

Harlington Upper School receives new sports kits from Crest Nicholson

Your support has made a significant difference, providing our students with access to high-quality sportswear that reflects and reinforces our school ethos: Ambitious, Altruistic, and Accountable leaders of the future. The new kits have already instilled a sense of pride and unity among our students, both in lessons and when representing the school in competitions.”

Gemma Bibby, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Chiltern added: “We are committed to delivering positive impacts in the communities in which we work across Chiltern, and we are proud to support these great local school teams and wish them all success going forward!”