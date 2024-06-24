Help your child be a marvellous maker in Central Bedfordshire’s libraries this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children can unleash their creativity with this year's Summer Reading Challenge, “Marvellous Makers”, which stars in Central Bedfordshire libraries next month.

The challenge is a free holiday activity for children helping youngsters read for fun, and aiming to improve children's reading skills and confidence. Children can read anything they choose and earn free rewards for their efforts.

This year's challenge is all about creativity. From dance to drawing, junk modelling to music, there's something for everyone. Children will be able to find new reads linked to their favourite creative arts and join in with free crafts and activities at their local library, including visits from a magician and African drumming. Plus, children who complete the reading challenge can join in a treasure hunt at the library.

To take part, children are challenged to read six library books, e-books, magazines, or listen to audiobooks of their choice over the summer. As they progress, they will earn stickers as rewards.

The events start next month

Children who complete the challenge will be entered into a lucky dip at their library for the chance to win £70 in vouchers from The Works.

All children who complete the challenge by Saturday, September 9 will be rewarded with a certificate and medal.

To take part, children can sign up at their nearest library at any time during the challenge. If they don’t already have a library card, they can join on the day or join the virtual library online.

Books can be borrowed from a local library, or children can read e-books, magazines and audiobooks that they can download for free using their library cards and the Libby and Borrowbox apps.

For children who struggle to read, the Council's library team offers tailored resources: shorter books with special fonts and paper for dyslexia, the customisable Libby app, older picture books, and engaging graphic novels. Check out tailored booklists on the Virtual Library for children and teenagers, and enjoy audiobooks, free on CD or via the Libby or BorrowBox apps.

All events and activities planned for families during the summer holidays will be advertised on the Virtual Library.