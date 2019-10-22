How did your local school do?

Here’s how pupils at every Luton school performed in their GCSEs

With pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2019, the data is here - how did your local Luton school do?

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.

49.8 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of 0.4

1. Ickneild High School

49.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of 0.28

2. Challney High School for Boys

46.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a well above average progress 8 score of 0.83

3. Denbigh High School

41.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a well above average progress 8 score of 0.61

4. Challney High School for Girls

