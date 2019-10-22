Here’s how pupils at every Luton school performed in their GCSEs
With pupils receiving their GCSE results in August 2019, the data is here - how did your local Luton school do?
These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. People can therefore see stats regarding the performances of primary schools, secondary schools, 16s to 18s performances, Ofsted ratings, absences and more.
1. Ickneild High School
49.8 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold an above average progress 8 score of 0.4