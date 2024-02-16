Here’s what’s on over the school half-term holiday in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's half-term next week with a range of exciting activities for children of all ages to enjoy courtesy of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor adventures, there's something for everyone with holiday fun in store at the council’s children’s centres in Leighton Buzzard, Sandy, Biggleswade, Shefford, Stotfold, Flitwick, Houghton Regis and Dunstable. Each will be hosting a variety of activities including Stay and Play sessions, SEND coffee mornings, and singing sessions for parents of babies up to 12 months old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full details of all the children’s centres and sessions running are available on the council’s Family Information Directory.

LEGO bricks (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The council’s libraries are also hosting craft activities throughout the week, where children can make things including bookmarks and paper daffodils.

At Houghton Regis Library, families can take part in a Chinese New Year themed scavenger hunt as well as making Chinese New Year themed crafts including dragon masks and dragon puppets.

Libraries in Potton, Ampthill and Leighton Buzzard will also host LEGO and board game drop-in sessions. Visit the council’s website for more information or pop into your local library to see what’s on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A series of activities for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be held in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Sandy, along with a SEND Stay and Play session at Flitwick Library and swimming sessions at the council’s leisure centres. Find more information here.

Families can also enjoy outdoor space including Rushmere Country Park, the Forest of Marston Vale and Houghton Hall Park which all offer various activities and opportunities to explore.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: "I hope that as many families as possible will take advantage of the activities on offer during the half-term holiday, giving them the chance to spend quality time together, create lasting memories, and explore all that Central Bedfordshire has to offer."

A Days Out By Bus pilot campaign features more than 25 places to visit around the area, from zoos and farms to historic houses and museums, with details of how to get to them by bus.