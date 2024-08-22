Highest ever progress score for Cardinal Newman School
Provisional data suggests that the school will have a Progress 8 score that is significantly above the national average – which Mark McLaughlin, Executive Headteacher, said is testament to the school’s community given the disruption over the school’s building over the last academic year.
Mark said: “We are so proud of the students and staff of this school. Despite a challenging year for the school, this community of families, staff and the wider community, we have delivered some of our best ever levels of progress, secured a glowing report from Ofsted and supported exceptionally high outcomes in the Sixth Form with almost every child securing their first choice place of university, apprenticeship or work.
“This school was founded by the Luton community and serves that community and there is no better way to serve a community than through the wonderful achievements of our students. This Year 11 cohort are exceptional, and we are so proud of them and we know that great success awaits them in future.”
Some of the smiling faces celebrating top results at Cardinal Newman School today include: Ifunanya Umeano achieved seven grade 9s. Ifuanya said: “I am really pleased with my results, but I could not have achieved them without my friends, family and teachers support."
Malachy White is celebrating three grade 9s and six grade 8s. He said: “I feel really happy with my results. I think my hard work paid off.”
Rose Kelly is proud to take home two grade 9s and seven grade 8s, attributing her success to her support network. She said: “I couldn’t have done it without the people around me and I am so grateful to have attended such a supportive school.”
Joseph Paul has achieved an amazing two grade 9s and seven grade 8s.
Amaris Contreras was delighted with his results with three grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 7s. She said: “I am really thankful to all the teachers and friends who supported me so that I could be happy with the results I achieved.”
Patrick Bradley is thrilled to have received three grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7.
Joe Richardson, CEO of St Thomas Catholic Academies Trust, added: "Huge congratulations to students and staff on a great achievement. Cardinal Newman School has been a pillar of strength in the education community across Luton for years and continues to thrive thanks to the hard work of students, the dedication of staff and the work of the Academy Trust. It is a very special place for students to learn and grow."
