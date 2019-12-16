Home Counties school holidays 2019-2020: when the schools break up for Christmas and term dates for 2020

Schools all across the UK will soon ring their bells for the last time before Christmas.

Though the schools are already winding down, there are a few days left before they close altogether.

The Christmas holidays are almost upon us. Picture: Shutterstock

Here are the key dates for your diary this Christmas and New Year, as well as term times up to summer 2020.

When are the schools off for Christmas?

It’s worth remembering that schools set their own closing times for the last day of term, so you will need to contact your school directly to find out what time they are shutting for Christmas.

Similarly, academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

No tests or textbooks for two whole weeks - it's a Christmas miracle! Picture: Shutterstock

However, these are the official dates for when the schools across the Home Counties break for Christmas:

Bedford

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Bedford Borough Council website.

Buckinghamshire

Autumn term ends – Thursday 19 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Friday 20 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

For more information, go to the Buckingham County Council website.

Hertfordshire

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Hertfordshire Council website.

Luton

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Luton Council website.

Milton Keynes

Autumn term ends – Friday 20 December 2019

Christmas holidays – Monday 23 December 2019 until Friday 3 January 2020

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

For more information, go to the Milton Keynes Council website.