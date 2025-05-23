Houghton Regis special school expands - MP celebrates

Pupils from Chiltern School in Houghton Regis were joined by local MP Alex Mayer before officially opening a new building for their growing special school.

It means the school now has capacity for 420 pupils following its expansion into the neighbouring former Universal Technical College building on the Kingsland Campus.

The additional space will help to meet growing local demand for specialist education provision.

The Chiltern School is an inclusive, all-through special school catering to children and young people aged 3 to 19. Staff are trained with the specialist skills and knowledge required to support pupils with a wide range of needs, including Severe Learning Difficulties (SLD), Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties (PMLD) and Autistic Spectrum Conditions (ASC).

Alex Mayer MP with staff and pupils at The Chiltern School

The spacious new classrooms on the new site have been designed to meet the needs of the older children. They provide a calm, supportive learning environment tailored to their needs.

Headteacher Lisa Leonard welcomed the expansion, saying:

"We are absolutely delighted to move into this new building, which will allow us to better meet the diverse and complex needs of children and young people in our community. The new facilities have been thoughtfully designed to create a safe, nurturing and aspirational environment. This expansion reflects our commitment to ensuring every pupil thrives and achieves their full potential. The impact is already evident; pupils are clearly happy and are enjoying their new space."

Local MP Alex Mayer, who cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, said:

“This building means more local children can get the education and support they need and deserve. It’s a great example of what can be achieved with investment in inclusive, high-quality education. I’m proud to see this Government delivering on its commitment to improve SEND provision, including the £1 billion pledged in the autumn budget for SEND support. I hope this expansion means fewer local families will have to seek education and support outside the area.”